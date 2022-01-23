Turkey plans to hold next meeting within "3 + 3" format - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

Turkey continues its efforts to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that the next meeting within the "3 +3" format, prepared jointly with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is planned to be held in Turkey.