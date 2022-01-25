Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page congratulating chairperson of the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of Azerbaijan, World War II veteran Fatma Sattarova on her 100th birthday anniversary, Trend reports.
Will be updated
