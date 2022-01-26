Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

It is planned to hold the 20th-anniversary meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission in 2022, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference following 2021, Trend reports.

“A number of economic issues are planned to be considered within this commission,” Bocharnikov said.

The ambassador stressed that Russia and Azerbaijan plan to develop political relations, hold meetings of intergovernmental commissions, various forums and also celebrate the 30th anniversary of political cooperation.

“We have a plan for the implementation of activities related to this event,” Bocharnikov said. “It is planned to organize meetings at the highest level. The work will continue to normalize the situation in the region in various formats.”

“A number of existing road maps will continue developing in the field of economy,” the ambassador said. “In general, we have broad plans and we will take a big step forward in 2022.”

