Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates India on occasion of India's Republic Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan congratulated India on the national holiday, the 73rd Republic Day of India, Trend reports referring to the message of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.
“We convey our best wishes and warmest congratulations to the government and people of India on the occasion of the national holiday, India’s Republic Day," the ministry tweeted.
