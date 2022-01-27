Launch of Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation to help prevent incidents - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The launch of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation process will prevent the border incidents, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zaitsev said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We continue to work closely with partners to implement the statement adopted in Sochi on November 26, 2021 by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, which, in particular, envisages the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border with its subsequent demarcation with the advisory assistance of Russia,” Zaitsev noted.

“We’re confident that the formation of the commission and the launch of the delimitation process will, in general, make an important contribution to the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. We plan to hold profile contacts," added the diplomat.