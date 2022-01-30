Russia-24 premiers film within "Formula of Power" series dedicated to 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30

Trend:

"Rossiya-24" TV channel has aired a "Formula of Power" program dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and the 60th birthday of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports with reference to AZERTAC.

The dedicated host of the "Formula of Power", First Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Gusman opened a program with ten-year-old footage, showing President Ilham Aliyev share the country's development plans.

Over the years, they have all become a reality. The program talks about the global energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan, the country's dynamic development in all areas, its growing international authority as a successful chair of international organizations, in particular the Non-Aligned Movement, the provision of humanitarian assistance to developing countries during the coronavirus pandemic and the high praise Azerbaijan has received from the WHO.

Azerbaijan’s main problem has been resolved – the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history. In an interview, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and the liberation of Azerbaijan’s native lands. The program featured footage of the restoration of liberated lands and the President’s visits to Karabakh.

Mikhail Gusman emphasized the atmosphere of tolerance that has existed for representatives of various nationalities and religions in Azerbaijan from time immemorial. The presenter said he knows this firsthand. "Multiculturalism is in the blood of Azerbaijanis," Mikhail Gusman said.

The program also highlighted the extensively developing Azerbaijani-Russian relations. With heartfelt wishes of prosperity for Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his anniversary. President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the successful relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, which are expanding in all areas, including in the humanitarian sphere.

The program was aired both in the evening and in the morning.