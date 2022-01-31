UN always ready to help Azerbaijan in supporting women - resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

UN is always ready to help Azerbaijan in supporting women, the organization’s resident coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreyeva said, Trend reports.

Andreyeva made the remark at a conference entitled "Women, peace and security: the role of women in post-conflict recovery".

"It’s extremely gratifying that women in Azerbaijan strive to contribute to the development of the liberated lands," she noted.

Besides, according to her, it’s very important that women have the right of voting and take their place in society.

The resident coordinator also noted that this year Azerbaijan and the UN mark the 30th anniversary of their partnership.

Andreyeva expressed hope for the further successful development of this cooperation.

The conference is being held by the Center for Analysis of International Relations together with the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the event is to create a platform for interaction, the exchange of ideas and experience in this area, as well as the discussion of best practices and the formation of new ways to promote the women, peace and security agenda in Azerbaijan more widely.