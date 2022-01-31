Azerbaijan created new reality promoting peace, development in South Caucasus - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Having liberated its territories from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijan not only restored justice but also created the new reality that promotes peace, stability, and development in the South Caucasus, Elchin Amirbayov, assistant to the Azerbaijani first vice president, said at the conference entitled "Role of Women in Post-Conflict Reconstruction", organized by the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations and the UN Office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani first vice president added that Azerbaijan and Armenia have no alternative to peaceful coexistence.

“Azerbaijan demonstrates readiness for peace,” Amirbayov said. “Azerbaijan excludes the possibility of new wars and destruction in the future.”

The assistant to the Azerbaijani first vice president stressed that the development of the region depends on the implementation of the issues outlined in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia.

“Azerbaijan expects Armenia to adapt its policy to the new geopolitical reality,” Amirbayov said.