UN to support efforts of Azerbaijani government - resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani government stated after the end of the conflict that it’s necessary to ensure the safe return of citizens to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreyeva said, Trend reports.

Andreyeva made the remark at a conference entitled "Women, peace and security: the role of women in post-conflict recovery".

The resident coordinator noted that it’s necessary to work on demining these territories and providing employment opportunities for the population.

"The UN has been a partner of the Azerbaijani government for many years. We’ll continue to support the efforts of the Azerbaijani government," she also said.

According to her, the UN has agreed with the Azerbaijani government on five issues, one of which is related to gender equality.

Besides, the resident coordinator noted the importance of dialogue on gender equality.

According to her, women should participate not only in the discussions but also in the restoration work.