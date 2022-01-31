Serzhik Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan fled from Khankandi like cowards when Azerbaijani army was approaching Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added: first version posted on 10:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Serzhik Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan fled from Khankandi like cowards when Azerbaijani army was approaching Shusha, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Azerbaijani AZERTAG state news agency in Ganja, Trend reports.

Will be updated