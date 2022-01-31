We defeated Armenian fascism and restored justice - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

We brought Armenia to its knees and defeated it, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to AZERTAC news agency, Trend reports.

"Armenia, on the other hand, was defeated on the battlefield. They had 10,000 deserters. They have been completely humiliated. Look at the ugly deeds they wanted to stop us with. But the people of Azerbaijan, even the people who came out from under the rubble, bleeding people, those who lost their loved ones were saying that we should only move forward. No-one and nothing could have stopped us. We took revenge for these innocent people, for our martyrs on the battlefield. We brought Armenia to its knees and defeated it. We defeated Armenian fascism and restored justice.

The Memorial Complex I laid the foundation of today will cover a large area. This Memorial Complex will be built on an area of about four hectares. These demolished buildings will stay the way they are. So this memory should not be erased. We must not forget this Armenian savagery. The war is over. Yes, we say there must be peace. But we must never forget the Armenian savagery and Armenian fascism. We must not forget the victims of Khojaly. We must never forget the victims of Ganja and the victims of our other cities. We bow our heads to their holy spirit and say once again that their blood did not remain on the ground. Perhaps this is a consolation for their loved ones. At the same time, we say that we are a victorious people. We are a victorious state. We have defeated Armenian fascism. We must ensure that Armenian fascism never arises again," the head of state said.