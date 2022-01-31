Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at Ganja Sports Palace (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
details added (first version posted on Jan. 30 on 15:58)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the construction progress at Ganja Sports Palace on Jan. 30, Trend reports.
The two-storey Ganja Sports Palace will feature a large gym, a swimming pool, a venue for international tournaments, and schools for chess, wrestling, boxing and other sports.
