Hungarian FM arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
Trend:
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, he wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.
According to him today he will have a dinner with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.
"Tomorrow there will be a joint economic committee, a business forum and negotiations on energy issues," he added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
National values are also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break the moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan plans to conduct measures for restoring flora, fauna in liberated territories - state service
Young Azerbaijanis serve in army with pride, accomplish all tasks with dignity - chief of general staff (PHOTO)
Goal of Soros supporters to turn youth against their state, ancestors, and history - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani society and the Azerbaijani government unequivocally stand guard over national interests today - President Ilham Aliyev
Today, Azerbaijan moving forward with confidence, main tasks facing country resolved - President Ilham Aliyev (OPENING SPEECH)
President Ilham Aliyev attends Youth Forum on 25th anniversary of Day of Azerbaijani Youth (PHOTO/VIDEO)