Hungarian FM arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Politics 2 February 2022 22:41 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, he wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

According to him today he will have a dinner with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Tomorrow there will be a joint economic committee, a business forum and negotiations on energy issues," he added.

