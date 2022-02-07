Azerbaijani Parliament to consider food security cooperation document with Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Azerbaijani Parliament’s committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties held a meeting, Trend reports referring to the parliament.
The meeting participants discussed the issue of approving an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security cooperation.
The MPs noted that the document is aimed at developing cooperation between the parties in the field of ensuring food security.
Following the discussions, it was decided to recommend the document for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR (Exclusive)
Keeping LPG price artificially low could discourage expansion in production - World Bank (Exclusive)
Intelligent Transport Management Center transferred to Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s subordination following presidential decree
Baku Transport Agency transferred to subordination of Baku City Executive Power following presidential decree