Azerbaijani Parliament to consider food security cooperation document with Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Parliament’s committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties held a meeting, Trend reports referring to the parliament.

The meeting participants discussed the issue of approving an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security cooperation.

The MPs noted that the document is aimed at developing cooperation between the parties in the field of ensuring food security.

Following the discussions, it was decided to recommend the document for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.