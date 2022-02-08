Azerbaijani FM, Sec Gen of Organization of Turkic States discuss agenda issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States.

After informing Amreyev about the current situation in the region, Bayramov also spoke about the restoration work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, and stressed the importance of the participation of member-states of the Organization of Turkic States in the creation of infrastructure.

Amreyev is also pleased with the active work and support of Azerbaijan within the Organization of Turkic States.

The secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States also spoke about the prospects for cooperation between the Organization of Turkic States and other international and regional organizations.

Other issues on the agenda of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as the meetings and events planned to be held in the coming months, were discussed at the meeting.