Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The VIII meeting of ministers, which took place in Baku within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, has a great importance, Rufiz Hafizoglu, head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate, told Space TV, Trend reports.

According to Hafizoglu, the exit of Azerbaijani gas to the European market should be emphasized. Azerbaijan has proved that it’s a reliable partner for Europe.

Commenting on the video meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, EU Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the directorate’s head noted that Azerbaijan has always openly declared its commitment to dialogue.

"As a result of the successful policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, today there is a strong Azerbaijan. The Karabakh conflict has already been resolved, so Armenia must accept the reality," he added.