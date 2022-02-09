Azerbaijan releasing more Armenian servicemen is step towards peace in the region - French embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan's release of eight Armenian soldiers and their transfer to Yerevan is good news in the tense security context that we are currently experiencing in Europe, Trend reports citing the statement of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It is emphasized that it is with this kind of gesture of goodwill on both sides that it will be possible to move towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"This release is the result of dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation efforts undertaken by President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan, with the support of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. It follows more particularly the meeting of the four leaders which took place online on February 4th. France highly appreciates this gesture from Azerbaijan," the statement said.

The embassy noted this release is timely and necessary because the transition from war to "post-conflict" and the passage from "post-conflict" to "peace negotiations" will require strong political will and gestures of appeasement in areas such as the reduction of tensions at the border, the delimitation and demarcation of the latter and the opening of communication channels between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The transition to a peace process will also imply other progress in the humanitarian field. After decades of conflict, it is indeed necessary to restore confidence between the nations and relieve the pain of the people, in particular by identifying the remains of the missing persons, by treating the victims of mines and by ensuring the demining in the field," the embassy said.

The embassy added it is for this reason that, like last year, France will continue to work in 2022 with the parties and in particular with Azerbaijan to help identify missing persons, with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"It is also for this reason that France has proposed cooperation with ANAMA in terms of mine clearance and assistance to mine victims. The European Union, which was born out of a peace project and which has long and significant expertise in border management and regional development issues, is also ready to support Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is time to abandon nationalist rhetoric and historical disputes. The involvement of all people of good will, old and young, will be necessary to resolutely embark on the path of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement says.