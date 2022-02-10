Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks Malibayli, Gushchular massacres in 1992

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has made an appeal on the 30th anniversary of the massacres committed by Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijan’s Malbayli and Gushchular villages [during the first Karabakh war], the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

According to Aliyeva, the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijanis throughout history led to massacres of the peaceful Azerbaijani population.

"The civilians of the villages of Malbayli and Gushchular also became victims of this criminal policy. On February 10-12, 1992, Armenian armed groups committed massacres in Malibayli, Ashaghy Gushchular and Yukhary Gushchular villages of the Shusha district, killing about 50 peaceful Azerbaijanis, among whom were women, old people and children, and completely burned the villages," the ombudsman said.

"Taking advantage of their impunity, they also committed crimes in the villages of Garadaghly, Aghdaban and the Khojaly genocide,” she noted.

“I hope that the members of the Armenian armed formations and the leadership of Armenia, who committed the most brutal crimes against humanity and humanity, will soon be brought to international legal responsibility," concluded Aliyeva.