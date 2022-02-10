Rovnag Abdullayev appointed as Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan - order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of Rovnag Abdullayev as Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
At the same time, President of Azerbaijan Ilham singed signed a decree relieving Rovnag Abdullayev of his duties as President of SOCAR.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts
One of Azerbaijani Army tank units suddenly inspected by Central Staff of Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova (VIDEO)