Rovshan Najaf appointed as First Vice President of Azerbaijan's SOCAR (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 15:42
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Rovshan Najaf as First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Trend reports.
Earlier, Rovshan Najaf was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Economy.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts
One of Azerbaijani Army tank units suddenly inspected by Central Staff of Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)