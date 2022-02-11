Russia welcomes transfer of eight detainees by Azerbaijan to Armenia – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Feb. 9 on 19:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia welcomes the transfer of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan to Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“It is important to finally resolve this problematic issue as soon as possible,” Zakharova said. “Of course, we also consider it important to make efforts to clarify the fate of those who went missing during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh conflict and will contribute to this at the national level and as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

Azerbaijan returned eight Armenian servicemen to Armenia on February 7, 2022. Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.