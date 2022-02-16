Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of famous Italian conductor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli under the direction of the eminent Italian Alvise Casellati conductor, and soloist Emil Baghirov (clarinet), will perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky in the concert program at the Heydar Aliyev Center's Auditorium on March 4, Trend reports.

Alvise Casellati made his first appearance as a conductor in 2011 at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice. Over the past few years, he has received invitations to take part in many festivals and collaborated with a number of famous Italian opera houses.

Alvise Casellati is also the founder and musical director of the "Opera Italiana is in the Air" project. The project was established in 2017, and its main goal was to acquaint young people with the Italian opera heritage and make Italian opera accessible to everyone.

Clarinetist Emil Baghirov, who will perform as a soloist at the concert, has been awarded the scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014, and the Prize of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - in 2017. In December 2012, he was named "Best Performer" at the Tel Aviv International Music Competition. Since 2013 he has been an artist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. In 2016, following the presidential order, his name was included in the "Golden Book" of young talents of Azerbaijan for special abilities in the field of music. Furthermore, he was awarded a special scholarship for young talents.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the iTicket.az website and at the ticket offices in Baku.

Entrance to the hall is only allowed with a COVID-19-passport or an immune certificate, or otherwise with a contraindication certificate.