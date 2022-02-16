Southern Gas Corridor can also play big role in post-hydrocarbon period – ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
The Southern Gas Corridor can also play a big role in the post-hydrocarbon period, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said during the briefing while answering the Trend reporter’s question.
“Azerbaijani gas can help the Balkans switch to clean energy,” Litzenberger said. “The Southern Gas Corridor can also transport hydrogen and thus, also play a big role in the post-hydrocarbon period.”
