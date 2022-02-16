Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

The normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia will help open communications in the region, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said at a briefing, in response to a question from Trend.

"Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia will help improve relations between Baku and Yerevan. This will contribute to the opening of communications in the region," he said.