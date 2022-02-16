Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
The normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia will help open communications in the region, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said at a briefing, in response to a question from Trend.
"Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia will help improve relations between Baku and Yerevan. This will contribute to the opening of communications in the region," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting