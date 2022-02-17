Mayor of US city signs declaration on occasion of 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Hallandale Beach, Florida (USA) Mayor Joy Cooper has signed a declaration on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Joy Cooper handed the declaration to the representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora community in Florida.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. During the war, over the night from February 25 to 26, 1992 Armenian armed forces committed genocide against the civilians, thus killing 613 people, among them 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly.

The declaration noted that in 1993, the UN Security Council adopted Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, which demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The document also emphasized the support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by the UN General Assembly, the European Parliament, PACE, the OSCE, the US State Department, and the White House.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.