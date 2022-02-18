US traveler hopes for early normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Hope for the soonest normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US traveler Sal Lavallo said during his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.
He also noted that Azerbaijan's Karabakh has great potential for the development of various areas.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister
Head of executive authority should go to all villages and meet with their residents - President Ilham Aliyev
We have not received single manat of assistance or loan from anyone to revive Karabakh and Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev
It would be wrong to say that all problems of Baku been resolved, of course - President Ilham Aliyev