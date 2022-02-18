Armenian armed forces fired at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Tovuz
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Tovuz region came under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
