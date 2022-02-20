Measures of social support in Azerbaijan to be continued - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Measures of social support in Azerbaijan will be continued, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the regular meeting of the Azerbaijani Economic Council, held on February 17-18, Trend reports.

Asadov emphasized measures to maintain real incomes and purchasing power of the population in the face of rising prices, as well as to increase wages, social payments and social support measures in accordance with the decrees and orders of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the prime minister, the above package of social reforms covers 3.4 million people, and 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) were additionally allocated for these purposes.

At the meeting, discussions were held and relevant instructions were given on the continuation of social support measures, the further implementation of the self-employment program and paid public works, as well as on other topical issues.