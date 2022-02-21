Azerbaijani MPs arrive in Armenia to take part in Euronest meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs Tahir Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov are on a visit to Armenia's capital Yerevan, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

The MPs will take part in the meetings of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held on February 22 in Yerevan.

They will present Azerbaijan's position on the issues to be discussed at the meetings.