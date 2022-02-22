Russia, Azerbaijan to prevent activities on their territories directed against sovereignty of other side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan will resolutely suppress the activities of organizations and individuals on their territories directed against the state sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the other side, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the Declaration on "Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan", signed on February 22 in Moscow.

As noted in the document, the parties are developing bilateral military-political cooperation that meets national interests and is not directed against third countries.

The countries will deepen interaction between the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, including holding joint operational and combat training activities, as well as to develop other areas of bilateral military cooperation.