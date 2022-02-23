Azerbaijani Separate Combined Arms Army holding drills to improve sniper professionalism (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Drills are held in the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan in order to improve the professionalism of snipers, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan of drills, choosing a firing position, camouflaged snipers, using various techniques and means, practice methods of destroying a target with aimed fire, and other skills.

At the drills, the skills of snipers in many hours of observation, survival, and accurate shooting in various conditions are improved.