Azerbaijan's positions undergo fire from armed Armenian groups

On February 23, at 03:55 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the attack was suppressed.