I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev
I do not want to talk about the incident with the Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into the territory controlled by the Armenian armed forces, trying to visit their houses, they were detained and tortured, this is another topic, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the heads of leading Russian media outlets while answering a question from Margarita Simonyan in TASS news agency, Trend reports.
