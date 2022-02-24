First vaccination in world introduced in Dec. 2020 in US, Azerbaijan started vaccination on Jan. 18, 2021 - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

If I am not mistaken, the first vaccination in the world was introduced in December 2020 in the US, and Azerbaijan started vaccination on January 18, 2021, therefore the vaccines were delivered to the country early enough, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva said, during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with heads of leading Russian media outlets at TASS news agency on Feb. 23, Trend reports.

