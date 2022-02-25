Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center film video address on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

Trend:

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center filmed a video address on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide, Trend reports.

“Today we commemorate tragic events of 1992 in Azerbaijan that took lives of hundreds of peaceful civilians, women, children. Our deep condolences go to the people of Azerbaijan. the tragic events will never be forgotten,” Eka Tkeshelashvili, Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center said.

“We commemorate and share a deepest sorrow, as well as full understanding for the mass murders of many civilians and loss of Azerbaijani people in Khojaly on 26th of February,” Zlatko Lagumzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs 2012-2015, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center said.

“It is the responsibility of the living to revive the memory of the victims of the past. Today the 26th of February. The NGIC remembers with sorrow the 613 Azerbaijani’s who died at Khojaly, almost 30 years ago. May they rest in peace,” Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center said.

“We are sorry for the loss of many Azerbaijani people in Khojaly, at the 26th of February,” Bujar Nishani, Former President of Albania, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

“Today we commemorate the death of innocent people. Our deepest condolences go to the people of Azerbaijan on this tragic anniversary,” Kateryna Yuschenko, former First Lady of Ukraine said.