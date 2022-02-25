Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aimed at reinforcing regional security - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

The Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" is aimed at reinforcing regional security, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The ninth paragraph of the Declaration states that the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to contribute in every possible way to efforts to implement the provisions of the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation of November 9/10, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021, which served as the basis for strengthening stability and security, unblocking all economic and transport ties in the region and for normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The tenth paragraph states that the parties will cooperate in solving the problems arising from the provisions of the above statements and work closely at the regional and international levels to promote the establishment of long-term peace between the states of the region. So, the adopted Declaration works just to strengthen regional security," she said.