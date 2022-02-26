Pakistan also supported “Khojaly: Recognize to Reconcile” initiative (PHOTO)

Today, the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan and Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development organized a series of events dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy, in Pakistan, Islamabad.

First of all, an exhibition of photos and drawing painted on the wall as art graffiti and reflecting the Khojaly tragedy was held in one of the central squares of Islamabad.

Further, а large event dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy was held in the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women. The seminar started with the Quran recitation and national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The speakers of the event were Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Director of the Research Development and Planning Committee of Pakistan, Ms. Shabana Arif, Director of the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Mr. Qaiser Nawab, Executive Director of the Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development.

In speeches the Khojaly tragedy was assessed as a crime against humanity and the importance of the Pakistani people to support the initiative, launched by the Amra Begic, Deputy Director of Srebrenitsa Museum, to call on the Armenia goverment to recognize the Khojaly genocide, was emphasized. Her initiative was turned into an interenational campaign by the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC). Moreover, the creation of conditions for sustaining peace in the region as a result of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day’s war was discussed during the seminar. The participants of the event also joined the online Campaign “Khojaly: Recognize to Reconcile”.

As part of the event, in memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, a tree planting campaign was held by the young Pakistani activists in one of the parks.