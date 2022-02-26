Turkey continues steps towards peaceful settlement of Ukraine-Russia crisis - ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Turkey's mediatory mission for a settlement of crisis between Ukraine and Russia, unfortunately, hasn’t yet given results, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told reporters, Trend reports.
According to Bagci, nevertheless, Turkey continues to make efforts in this direction.
"Turkey continues to make efforts to peacefully resolve this issue within the framework of international organizations, including NATO,” he said.
“Our efforts are aimed at ensuring a ceasefire and the start of negotiations at a diplomatic level," added the ambassador.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences on death of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO)
Turkey expects perpetrators of Khojaly genocide to be brought to justice - advisor to Turkish president (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attending nationwide march to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Killings of civilians at Khojaly stemmed from policy of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis at state level in Armenia - MFA
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide onInstagram (PHOTO)
World-famous photographer talks about Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani people (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan undertaken important global initiatives to boost international solidarity against pandemic and to counter "vaccine nationalism" - President Ilham Aliyev
So far, 68 per cent of adult population in Azerbaijan received two shots of vaccine - President Ilham Aliyev