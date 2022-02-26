Turkey continues steps towards peaceful settlement of Ukraine-Russia crisis - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Turkey's mediatory mission for a settlement of crisis between Ukraine and Russia, unfortunately, hasn’t yet given results, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Bagci, nevertheless, Turkey continues to make efforts in this direction.

"Turkey continues to make efforts to peacefully resolve this issue within the framework of international organizations, including NATO,” he said.

“Our efforts are aimed at ensuring a ceasefire and the start of negotiations at a diplomatic level," added the ambassador.