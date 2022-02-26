Over past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

Within two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens entered the territory of Moldova through the border points of Ocnita and Palanca in Ukraine, 50 of them returned to Azerbaijan by air through the territory of Romania, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Another 190 of our citizens crossed the border between Ukraine and Poland by land.

