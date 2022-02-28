Another group of Azerbaijanis to be transported from Ukraine to Romania on February 28 – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Some 174 more Azerbaijanis who arrived in Moldova from Ukraine will be transported to Romania today, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov said while answering Trend’s questions.

Osmanov stressed that about 500 Azerbaijanis in Moldova are currently awaiting evacuation to Azerbaijan.

“We have accommodated all Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from Ukraine in various places,” the ambassador added. “Today we will transport 174 Azerbaijani citizens from Moldova to Romania and from there to Azerbaijan. Despite the visa regime between Romania and Bulgaria, a visa is not required due to the current situation.”

“As a result of negotiations, our citizens living in Ukraine can now enter Moldova by their cars,” Osmanov said. “The route by cars is available to Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia and further to Azerbaijan.”

The ambassador stressed that the number of people arriving by cars will increase from today.

“Two employees of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will arrive in Moldova on March 1 to support us,” Osmanov said.

For any questions, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova via +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277 and e-mail [email protected].

As for the special cases, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv via (+380 73) 5050000 and e-mail [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and [email protected].