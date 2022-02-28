Azerbaijan achieved victory in Second Karabakh War under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has gained a brilliant victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova said in an interview with Israel National News, Trend reports.

Moreover, the MP noted the development of relations at the highest level between Azerbaijan and Israel is due to the historical ties between the two countries.

Speaking about her visit to Israel, Mikayilova stressed that since the arrival she had felt the warmth and sincerity of people she met.

"We are proud of our history and our relationship with the Jewish people," the deputy said.

Trend presents the full video interview to the attention of readers.