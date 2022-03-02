UN, Azerbaijan plan to hold high-level dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

A dialogue is planned to be held at a high level within the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the UN and Azerbaijan, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva told reporters at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN, Trend reports.

“The cooperation in the post-conflict period and after the COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed as part of the dialogue scheduled for March 18,” Andreeva added. “It is also planned to organize a charity fair and other events in spring.”