Minister talks people suffered in mine explosions on Azerbaijan's liberated lands (UPDATE)

First version posted on May 2, 17:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Over 200 people have suffered in mine explosions in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation since the end of the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that the process of de-mining the liberated territories continues.

"However, we are still losing people's lives. Since the end of the conflict until today, more than 200 people have been victims of mine explosions in these territories," he said.