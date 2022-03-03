Minister talks people suffered in mine explosions on Azerbaijan's liberated lands (UPDATE)
First version posted on May 2, 17:54
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
Over 200 people have suffered in mine explosions in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation since the end of the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.
Bayramov noted that the process of de-mining the liberated territories continues.
"However, we are still losing people's lives. Since the end of the conflict until today, more than 200 people have been victims of mine explosions in these territories," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
FIG EC Member thanks Azerbaijani gov't for hosting 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Organization of 12th World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan for first time - gratifying, says Deputy Youth Minister
It is time Russia, Ukraine accept invitation of President Ilham Aliyev to come to Baku for peace process - former head of ISESCO (VIDEO)
Shusha enters era of renaissance, reconstruction after 30 years of Armenian occupation - Assistant of Azerbaijani President (VIDEO)
State Committee unveils number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Kyiv and heading to border with Moldova (PHOTO)
Embassy of Azerbaijan addresses compatriots wishing to evacuate from Poland after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border