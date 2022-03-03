Minister talks people suffered in mine explosions on Azerbaijan's liberated lands (UPDATE)

Politics 3 March 2022 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

First version posted on May 2, 17:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Over 200 people have suffered in mine explosions in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation since the end of the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that the process of de-mining the liberated territories continues.

"However, we are still losing people's lives. Since the end of the conflict until today, more than 200 people have been victims of mine explosions in these territories," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
UAE expresses interest in creating Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund
UAE expresses interest in creating Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund
Head of Kyrgyzindustria JSC meets with representatives of Turkish business circles
Head of Kyrgyzindustria JSC meets with representatives of Turkish business circles
COVID-19 Stat: 94 more Kyrgyzstanis cured in last 24 hrs
COVID-19 Stat: 94 more Kyrgyzstanis cured in last 24 hrs
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Another flight from Baku to Russia's Astrakhan canceled Society 10:29
President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine Kazakhstan 10:28
FIG EC Member thanks Azerbaijani gov't for hosting 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 10:23
Iranian currency rates for March 3 Finance 10:22
Organization of 12th World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan for first time - gratifying, says Deputy Youth Minister Society 10:18
Turkmen factory shares cotton yarn production data Business 09:31
Azerbaijan to hold TURKOVAC vaccine trials next week Society 09:27
Procedure for considering Ukraine's application for EU membership begins Other News 09:26
PwC Azerbaijan has sponsored Enactus Network Leadership Summit 2022 Economy 09:23
S.Korea reports 198,803 new COVID-19 cases Other News 08:54
Intensive talks of Iranian delegation continue in Vienna Nuclear Program 08:34
UAE expresses interest in creating Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund Kyrgyzstan 08:14
Turkmenistan can invest, succeed in renewable energy development – EU ambassador Oil&Gas 08:11
Turkey confirms 56,780 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:36
India sends 1st trance of humanitarian aid to Ukraine through Poland: MEA Other News 07:19
Egypt, EU discuss developments of Ethiopia's Nile dam Arab World 06:41
Turkey evacuates 404 more citizens from Ukraine - Cavushoglu Turkey 05:58
5.5-magnitude quake hits 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea World 05:12
Four injured in knife attack at university in northwest France Europe 04:33
Indian PM chairs high-level meeting to review evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine Other News 03:50
SWIFT to disconnect Russian banks subject to EU sanctions from its payment system on March 12 World 03:07
3 killed, 24 injured in blast in SW Pakistan World 02:24
India to provide urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to Ukraine Other News 01:42
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry Europe 01:13
India’s SJVN signs papers to get Rs101 billion loan for Arun-3 hydro project Other News 00:42
Pfizer to provide 10 mln courses of COVID pill to developing countries -the Global Fund World 00:21
U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus US 2 March 23:26
Ukraine's delegation to arrive for peace talks on March 3 Russia 2 March 22:56
Ukraine bans payment cards of Russian and Belarusian banks World 2 March 22:51
AZAL appeals to those meeting passengers of evacuation flight Society 2 March 22:47
Georgia to fast-track application for EU candidate status Georgia 2 March 22:33
Turkey scraps mask requirement as COVID-19 pandemic eases Turkey 2 March 22:31
Head of Kyrgyzindustria JSC meets with representatives of Turkish business circles Kyrgyzstan 2 March 22:27
It is time Russia, Ukraine accept invitation of President Ilham Aliyev to come to Baku for peace process - former head of ISESCO (VIDEO) Politics 2 March 21:41
IAEA hopes for progress in Iran remaining safeguards issues Iran 2 March 21:29
Shusha enters era of renaissance, reconstruction after 30 years of Armenian occupation - Assistant of Azerbaijani President (VIDEO) Politics 2 March 20:53
Russia's delegation on way to meeting place for negotiations with Ukraine Europe 2 March 20:06
Ukraine demands analysis of Russia's membership in UN Security Council World 2 March 19:53
Iran to establish new banks to support entrepreneurs Finance 2 March 19:21
Iran’s non-oil exports soar Business 2 March 19:16
Visit of high-level Azerbaijani officials to liberated lands ends (PHOTO) Politics 2 March 19:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 2 March 18:57
Georgia tightens monthly credit service limit Georgia 2 March 18:44
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 2 March 18:44
Uzbek UzAIFSA agency opens tender for purchase of automatic analyzer Tenders 2 March 18:38
Georgia talks on prospects of wheat imports from Russia, EU Georgia 2 March 18:36
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for March 2 Uzbekistan 2 March 18:32
Oil producers, exporters may be interested in maintaining relatively stable prices – SOCAR Oil&Gas 2 March 18:28
State Committee unveils number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Kyiv and heading to border with Moldova (PHOTO) Society 2 March 18:20
Azerbaijan confirms 865 more COVID-19 cases, 2,044 recoveries Society 2 March 18:12
Azerbaijan supports OPEC decision to increase daily oil production Oil&Gas 2 March 18:08
Embassy of Azerbaijan addresses compatriots wishing to evacuate from Poland after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border Politics 2 March 18:07
Iran to participate in development of oil, gas fields in Tajikistan Oil&Gas 2 March 18:01
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 2 March 17:57
Azerbaijan talks protection of cultural monuments on its liberated lands Politics 2 March 17:56
Minister talks people suffered in mine explosions on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 2 March 17:54
Iran eyes to increase gas extraction in coming years Business 2 March 17:54
Kazakhstan Railways reveals measures to reduce harmful emissions Transport 2 March 17:51
Turkish Company eyes investments in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province - official Business 2 March 17:43
Azerbaijani National Depository Center's coupon payments increase Finance 2 March 17:42
Low accuracy of minefield maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands slow down mine clearance Politics 2 March 17:41
Azerbaijan unveils number of its drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 2 March 17:39
International Rome Coalition established to recognize Khojaly genocide Politics 2 March 17:34
Georgia carries on with green hydrogen development, backed by KfW (Exclusive) Georgia 2 March 17:34
Reconstruction of liberated territories to be one of Azerbaijan's priorities - FM Politics 2 March 17:28
Azerbaijan expecting UNEP mission to its liberated territories – FM Politics 2 March 17:25
Latest amnesty act envisioned to apply to around 17,000 people - Azerbaijani FM Politics 2 March 17:21
New media law to expand scope of activities in media field in Azerbaijan - FM Politics 2 March 17:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Bank talks main areas of activity in 2022 Finance 2 March 17:15
Azerbaijan to submit new draft resolution related to Declaration on Right to Dev't - minister Politics 2 March 17:09
Azerbaijan encourages Russia and Ukraine for immediate dialogue - Minister Politics 2 March 17:01
SOFAZ unveils sales volume of foreign currency for February 2022 Economy 2 March 17:01
Baku hosts the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship Society 2 March 16:59
Kazakhstan talks transit of local goods through Russia Kazakhstan 2 March 16:58
Azerbaijan sends diplomats to embassies in Moldova, Poland to assist evacuation of citizens Politics 2 March 16:57
MFA appeals to Azerbaijani citizens crossing Ukrainian-Polish border Politics 2 March 16:55
Kazakh Ministry addresses concerns of food prices rising Kazakhstan 2 March 16:42
MFA names total number of Azerbaijanis leaving Ukraine to date Politics 2 March 16:39
Azerbaijan's chemical production surges Economy 2 March 16:36
Azerbaijani MFA talks return of Azerbaijanis having document problems to homeland Politics 2 March 16:36
Train with evacuated Azerbaijanis departs Kyiv, heads to Moldova Politics 2 March 16:34
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province soar Business 2 March 16:33
Ukrainian presidential office confirms date of next round of talks with Russia Europe 2 March 16:32
Caspian Pipeline Consortium boosts crude oil loading Oil&Gas 2 March 16:32
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan announces tender for water displacement technology services Tenders 2 March 16:28
MFA talks fourth charter flight for evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Politics 2 March 16:27
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 2 March 16:26
Kazakhstan increases transportation by pipelines Oil&Gas 2 March 15:57
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT system Finance 2 March 15:49
Over 1,300 Indians evacuated in 24 hours, no citizen left in Kyiv: Centre Other News 2 March 15:48
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy equipment Kazakhstan 2 March 15:47
Russia to possibly hold peace talks with Ukraine Russia 2 March 15:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction Finance 2 March 15:40
Azerbaijan records increase in food imports Economy 2 March 15:39
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries up for year Economy 2 March 15:31
All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary Other News 2 March 15:04
Iran records increase in transit of goods via country’s railways Transport 2 March 15:00
AZAL to perform daily evacuation flights to evacuate Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Society 2 March 14:44
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up Georgia 2 March 14:42
Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq booming Business 2 March 14:39
All news