Visit of high-level Azerbaijani officials to liberated lands ends (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

On the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a delegation comprised of heads of the various government agencies led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Coordination Headquarters set up for addressing the issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in a centralized manner, has visited the liberated territories, Trend reports.

First, at the Fuzuli International Airport, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov informed the members of the delegation of the construction progress at the airports in the liberated territories.

Then, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev made a presentation on the work done regarding the General Plan of the liberated territories.

Having viewed conditions created at the Fuzuli International Airport, the delegation visited the newly commissioned power station of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Fuzuli.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev provided an insight into the electricity supply scheme of Karabakh and East Zangazur region for the current period and for 2022-2026.

As part of the trip, the delegation reviewed the work done on the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghdara highway, the Horadiz-Aghband and Barda-Aghdam railways, as well as the demining operations on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Minjivan-Aghband highway.

During the visit to Zangilan district, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the work done in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park and Aghdam Industrial Park.

The delegation also reviewed the construction of Zangilan International Airport, as well as Aghali village of Zangilan district and other places.

During their visit to Gubadli district, the members of the delegation familiarized themselves with service conditions at the Special Border Division of the State Border Service.

Chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, a meeting regarding the work done in the liberated territories with the participation of heads of relevant government agencies was held in the city of Shusha.

A broad discussion on the work done and projects implemented in the liberated territories was held, as well as a number of necessary instructions were given during the meeting.

Following the visit, the members of the delegation comprised of heads of the various government agencies led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Coordination Headquarters Samir Nuriyev visited Khojavand district and familiarized themselves with the construction work in Tugh and Hadrut.