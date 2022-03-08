Positions of Azerbaijani army in Aghdam, Nakhchivan directions under fire - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Members of an illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed [in accordance with the trilateral statement signed between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020 following the second Karabakh war], shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Papravand settlement, Aghdam district on March 7, at 18:45 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Besides, according to the ministry, on March 8, at 07:30, the Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Kilid settlement, Ordubad district (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan).

"Our units stationed in these areas have taken adequate response measures. At present, the situation in these areas is stable, operational conditions are under the full control of our units," the ministry added.