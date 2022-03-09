Azerbaijan sends letter to foreign gov't agencies on Armenia trying to use Lachin corridor for military goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has sent a letter to a number of organizations, as well as foreign state bodies regarding Armenia's attempts to use the Lachin corridor for military purposes, Trend reports with reference to the 2021 report of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Due to Armenia's attempts to use the Lachin corridor for military ends against its intended use, the Republic of Azerbaijan has sent letters to the Secretaries-General of the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and NATO, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.