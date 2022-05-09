Delegation of Azerbaijani Parliament arrives on official visit to Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The parliamentary delegation led by Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova have arrived in the Swiss Confederation on an official visit on 9 May, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

They were welcomed at the Zurich airport by the head of the Swiss legislature's protocol section Philip Baresville, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov, the permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Geneva Office and to the other international organisations stationed in that city Galib İsrafilov and other officials.

During this visit, the Chair of the Milli Majlis is going to have several meetings with Swiss public office-holders.