Azerbaijani MoD talks mine clearance operations in Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The process of neutralization of 6 large ship mines (КБ-1) detected at a depth of 60 meters during the reconnaissance of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was successfully completed on May 10, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, in interaction with other government agencies, the mines were cleared by the relevant ships and qualified specialists of the Naval Forces in compliance with security measures.

A total of 4 warships, 4 boats, and 133 servicemen were involved in the demining process. At present, all activities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea are underway in the usual manner, said the ministry.