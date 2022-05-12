Azerbaijan's defense minister meets with secretary general of Turkey's National Security Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Turkey Seyfullah Hacimuftuoglu, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, on May 12, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Welcoming the guests, the defense minister stressed that the fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries have made a significant contribution to cooperation between the two countries.

Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two countries in military, military-technical and military education, as well as in other spheres. The minister noted that these relations serve to strengthen peace, security and tranquility in the region.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Hacimuftuoglu noted the importance of further developing relations.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development prospects of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, as well as a number of issues of interest.