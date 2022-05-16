Azerbaijan allocates funds to create modular educational facilities - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to continue work on the creation of educational institutions of a modular type in the territory of Azerbaijan on May 16, Trend reports.

According to the document, in order to continue the mentioned work, five million manat ($2.94 million) was allocated to the Ministry of Education from the funds envisaged in subparagraph 1.8.3 "Distribution of funds provided for state capital investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", approved by Azerbaijan's presidential decree No. 3143 dated February 10, 2022, in compliance with the annex to this decree.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure funding in accordance with the distribution envisaged in the mentioned annex, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from this decree.

The decree has come into force from the date of signing.